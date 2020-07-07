FC Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to be the top teams in La Liga

There is no doubt who are the top two teams in La Liga, and as a result, we will have quite the finish to determine the 2019-20 champion from the top division in Spanish soccer. On Sunday, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona both came away with victories as Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 1-0 and FC Barcelona beat Villareal 4-1.

With four games left for each squad, Real Madrid leads La Liga with a record of 23 wins, three losses and eight draws for 77 points. FC Barcelona is second with a record of 22 wins, five losses and seven draws for 73 points.

In Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic Club, the lone goal scorer was 34-year-old center back Sergio Ramos of Camas, Spain, who scored his 10th La Liga goal of the season on a penalty in the 73rd minute. This was the third straight game that Real Madrid has won a La Liga game by the score of 1-0. On June 28, they defeated Espanyol 1-0, and then on July 2, they defeated Getafe 1-0. In their win over Espanyol, Casemiro scored the lone goal in the first minute of extra time in the first half. Then, in their win over Getafe, it was in fact Ramos who scored in the 79th minute on a penalty. With the loss, Athletic Club dropped to a record of 12 wins, 10 losses and 12 draws for 48 points, and are in eighth place in La Liga.

In FC Barcelona’s three-goal win over Villareal, Barca got goals from center forward Luis Suarez of Salto, Uruguay (14th La Liga goal in 2019-20 in the 20th minute), striker Antoine Griezmann of Macon, France (ninth La Liga goal in 2019-20 in the 45th minute), and left winger Ansu Fati (sixth La Liga goal in 2019-20 in the 87th minute). FC Barcelona meanwhile scored another goal in the contest from an own goal by Villareal. With the loss, Villareal is in fifth place with a record of 16 wins, 12 losses, and six draws for 54 points.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have four more La Liga games each this season. FC Barcelona has Espanyol on July 8, Valladolid on July 11, Osasuna on July 15, and Alaves on July 19. Real Madrid has Alaves on July 10, Granada on July 13, Villareal on July 15, and Leganes on July 19.