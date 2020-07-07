Patrick Mahomes reacts to signing record-setting, blockbuster contract with Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to possibly become the greatest signal-caller in NFL history, and now he’s being paid like it.

The market for elite quarterbacks has hovered around $40 million per year, or thereabouts, however Mahomes shattered that. He received a 10-year deal, worth up to $503 million, if he hits his incentives.

Only a few quarterbacks in NFL history have received 10-year deals, and Mahomes joins Drew Bledsoe, Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb an Daunte Culpeper in that elite club.

He figures to be worth it, though, and Chiefs fans are fired up about having Mahomes for the next decade. Apparently, he is as well.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Awesome.