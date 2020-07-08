Combat

Fight of the Day: Justin Gaethje vs. Luis Palomino

By July 8, 2020 8:08 am

Date: March 28, 2015
Card: World Series of Fighting 19
Championship(s): WSOF Lightweight Championship (Gaethje)
Venue: Comerica Theatre
Location: Phoenix, Arizona

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

