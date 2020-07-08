Look: Troy Daniels, Chris Chiozza make light of awful food served to NBA players in Orlando bubble

The NBA players are adjusting to live in the Orlando bubble, and it sure doesn’t seem all that enjoyable.

It’s one thing to be quarantined in one’s hotel room for a few days, which players are certainly not looking forward to. However, it does make sense, as they need to have several consecutive negative COVID-19 tests to ensure they don’t infect others.

But it’s another to be forced to eat cafeteria-style food.

The players need all the help they can get on the immunity front, to stay healthy and also get into playing shape, yet they’re being served slop. Nuggets veteran Troy Daniels and Nets two-way player Chris Chiozza shared a photo of what Tuesday’s dinner looked like.

Hard pass.