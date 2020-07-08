Chiefs

Sammy Watkins explains why he took pay cut to remain with Chiefs

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins is coming off arguably the best game of his entire career, as he was one of the X-Factors that helped the team come back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV to emerge victorious in thrilling fashion. Watkins caught five passes for 98 yards, with a key 38-yarder helping turn the tide in the game.

And yet, he agreed to restructure his deal during the offseason that followed, which will likely result in him taking a pay cut.

Watkins was set to make $14 million this season, but he agreed to restructure his contract to take only $9 million in base salary, and another possibly $7 million in incentives.

Still, he appears to feel confident in his decision, and he recently shared why he agreed to essentially take less money.

“How much money do I need? My family’s taken care of well,” Watkins said, via Pro Football Talk. “Do I want I go to a team and lose and get 1,000 yards with a team that’s sorry. Or do I want to come back with one of the best coaches, the best quarterbacks, the best organization, the best team, the best wideout group — arguably — and come try to fight for another championship.”

Watkins knew what he was doing, as he likely restructured his contract to make room for Patrick Mahomes’ new 10-year blockbuster deal. And if that’s the case, it was likely a wise decision on his part.

