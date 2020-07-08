The Betting Window for July 10-12

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can have a legitimately crazy person double down on your anti-semitism!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alexander Volkanovski -200 over Max Holloway ($30)

Paige VanZant +550 over Amanda Ribas ($5)

Petr Yan -230 over Jose Aldo ($40)

Jessica Andrade +160 over Rose Namajunas ($15)

Jiri Prochazka +140 over Volkan Oezdemir ($10)

I think PVZ has one foot out the door and Ribas takes her here, but a -900 line is absurd for a female fighter not named Nunes or Cyborg. As I’ve said before, to me, that’s a fool’s bet. The talent discrepancy just isn’t there yet in WMMA, and while Paige is limited, she’s tough as nails and capable of pulling off an upset.

Volkanovski seems like he was built in a lab specifically to defeat Max Holloway. For the first time in a long time at featherweight, Holloway couldn’t control where the fight went and while he won probably a round, maybe two depending on your personal scorecard, he was never really winning the fight. While Holloway can make adjustments, sometime a fighter has a style that a fighter just can’t overcome.

Last Week: $ +15.56

Year To Date: $ -220.00

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.