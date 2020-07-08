WWE NXT Review And Results (7/8): Winner Take All Match, Women’s Street Fight, And More

This edition of NXT took place at the Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. It was Night 2 of the Great American Bash. The show was headlined with a huge main event where it was a Winner Take All Match with the North American Championship and NXT Championship on the line as Adam Cole faces Keith Lee.

Candice LeRae Defeated Mia Yim In A Street Fight

Review: Really great hardcore action by the two of them. The finish made my jaw drop but maybe they could’ve done a little more with it.

A video was shown from Mark Henry saying that he chooses Keith Lee to win.

Bronson Reed Defeated Tony Nese

Review: Decent match. Nese and Reed worked pretty well together but other than that, not much else to add.

Robert Stone and Aliyah try to recruit Shotzi Blackheart backstage but she declines, saying she rides solo. Killian Dain attacked Stone then Shotzi ran Stone’s legs over with her tank.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Isiah “Swerve” Scott

Review: Pretty good match. Scott really brought it in this match.

A highlight video was shown of Tegan Knox and Io Shirai to hype up their title match next week. Io talked about not needing anybody while Tegan needs support to lift her up. Tegan believed she is as stronger as she has ever been.

Legado Del Fantasma Defeated Drake Maverick and Breezango

Review: Good match. Escobar’s team winning was the best way to go to help build him as a threat while adding more sympathy for Drake to want to beat him.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are celebrating their wins as they are interviewed. Gargano feels that he should be challenging Cole and not Lee. Candice said a few wrongs need to be right to Finn Balor.

A video showed Drew McIntyre picking Adam Cole to win the main event.

Mercedes Martinez Defeated Santana Garrett

Review: Great showing by Martinez. I hope Martinez becomes a huge player for the division.

A promo showed Damien Priest telling Cameron Grimes that he has a match with him next week.

A video showed Hall Of Famers Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley saying that Adam Cole will win.

Keith Lee Defeated Adam Cole to retain the NXT North American Championship and Became the NEW NXT Champion

Review: What an awesome main event! I was on the edge of my seat wondering what was going to happen and if Lee was actually going to win. I’m glad they pulled the trigger on Lee and put the title on him. He definitely deserved it.

Overall Review: The matches were good but the main event pretty much out performed everything else.

Overall Grade: 6/10