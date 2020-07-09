Rob Ninkovich would actually prefer Lamar Jackson over Patrick Mahomes as QB

Patrick Mahomes just signed a massive 10-year contract, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, yet one of the league’s former players would’ve even take him at quarterback, compared to the rest of the crop, if given the choice.

Had Mahomes not missed a few games last season due to a knee injury, he likely would’ve garnered back-to-back MVP honors. Instead, however, that award was given to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who dazzled in his sophomore season.

It’s important to point out, however, that Jackson had a subpar performance in the team’s first game of the playoffs, against the Titans, which resulted in them being one-and-done. Mahomes, on the other hand,, was the best player in the postseason, and he led his team to a Super Bowl.

Still, for some reason, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich would take Jackson over Mahomes, which he stated on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I’m not going with Pat Mahomes,” Ninkovich said. “I’m going with my guy Lamar. Listen to this: 22 years old last year, led the NFL in touchdown passes and led the NFL in yards per carry as a quarterback.”

He continued:

“I think Lamar’s upside is absolutely huge,” Ninkovich said. “He’s going to continue to grow in the NFL. He’s going to learn. He’s going to understand when to avoid all those big hits he took last year.”

.@ninko50 says he would take Lamar Jackson over Patrick Mahomes and @Foxworth24 would like you all to feel free to let him know what you think of that opinion ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VFp3y0obAB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 9, 2020

That’s a hot take if we’ve ever heard one, shared on a program known for delivering them quite often. Few would agree with Ninkovich’s opinion, especially given Jackon’s durability concerns.