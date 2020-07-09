Team Secret Win The Beyond Epic Dota 2 Tournament

Team Secrets’ impressive run continues. This win is their 6th tournament victory in a row after beating Team Nigma in the Finals of the Beyond Epic: Europe/CIS tournament. This tournament win comes after winning WePlay! Pushka League S1, Gamers Without Borders 2020, OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online, ESL One Birmingham 2020 – Online, BLAST Bounty Hunt.

Each one of those finals was won with a 3-0 victory—what a fantastic statistic for Team Secret.

Even though the final result was 3-0, those who bet on Team Secret on dota2betz were on their toes during the match. Additionally, Team Secret fans didn’t have it easy at the start of the tournament.

A Slow Start To The Tournament

In the opening playoff game against Team Liquid, the tournament winners had lost 2-0. In the first game, they were surprised by the “zoo strategy” and lost early, while the second game was pushed up to a whopping 55 minutes. After losing that game too, they were sent into the Lower Bracket.

In the Lower Bracket, the first team they had to face was Vikin.gg, and it was a demolition. It seemed that Team Secret was back to their winning ways. Next up was Fly to Moon, who were underdog favorites because they had previously won against Nigma and Virtus.pro.

However, Team Secret won that game with ease as well.

Finally, it was time for a rematch against Team Liquid. Clement “Puppey” Ivanov took out his world-famous Chen and pushed every lane at once, allowing the team to win by pushing alone.

In the second game, Team Secret cheesed out their Broodmother strategy. Team Liquid was having none of that, and mainly focused on stopping the Brood from getting out of control. Unfortunately for them, that left the sidelanes weak, and Team Secret won both of those lanes and eventually the game.

Team Liquid was out of the tournament with a 3rd place and $25,000 in prize money with one of their best performances this year.

The Grand Finals

Although the final score of the Grand Finals was 3-0, the games were everything else but onesided.

Even the first game seemed like Nigma is going to take the win, having a really farmed Gyrocopter that was protected by an Io. So what did Team Secret do? They completely ignored Gyrocopter, avoided fights, and watched siege unit timings to push lanes where Gyro wasn’t defending. Eventually, they pushed through, killed the other three heroes, and won the game.

The second game has become an instant classic. Packed with 70 minutes of action, it was a back and forth until Nigma took a fight in an unfavorable position. Team Secret won that deciding fight and the game.

Game three was the breaking point. Despite an excellent early game, they continued with a lot of sloppy plays, and Team Secret took advantage. In a slow, painful way, Team Secret won the game, and it was 3-0 and the end of the match.

Congratulations Team Secret!