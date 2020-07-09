The DJax controversy in Philly takes a weird turn

By now you know the story of some misdirected Instagram comments posted last Sunday by Eagles WR DeSean Jackson which included a misquote from Adolf Hitler and some accurate quotes from Louis Farrakhan. The apparent intent was to illustrate DJax’ personal “awakening” to the militant theory that black folk have been kept down for too long by “white Jews”.

If that subject matter doesn’t repel you on the sheer basis of its underlying stupidity, then maybe you were attracted to the buzz surrounding the Eagles’ owner Jeff Lurie and his condemnation of the DJax comments as “appalling”.

But wait— now it gets really weird.

Lurie’s documentary film company, Play/Action Pictures, on Thursday announced the completion of its inaugural project, which has been in the works for three years: “The Meaning of Hitler.”

Lurie is an executive producer for the film. The threat of white supremacy is a topic that has been important to him for some time, and this is an example of his commitment to addressing social issues.

You would be forgiven for speculating if the whole DJax firestorm was in actuality some sort of advance publicity for the new movie.

No, probably not. But…maybe? Lurie is well-connected in academic circles and I doubt he would stoop to such a Bill Veeck-type stunt.

Still, the whole saga now seems like an episode from the Twilight Zone.

Jackson spoke with Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman — both of whom are Jewish — on Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Tim McManus, with Lurie expressing deep disappointment in Jackson about the social media posts. Jackson expressed a desire to educate himself and to work directly with the Jewish community, and his camp contacted the rabbi at Chabad Young Philly a short time later to discuss ways for Jackson to donate to and work with the organization.

The documentary, which uses the 1978 best-selling book of the same title as a guide, was filmed in nine countries over three years.

It’s probably just pure coincidence on the timing of things. Lurie has produced a lot of documentary stuff. Lurie and his former wife, Christina, won an Academy Award in 2011 as executive producers of “Inside Job,” a documentary that examined corruption on Wall Street.

But it sure makes you appreciate just how weird this year of 2020 has been so far, and the Eagles have been fitting into the current matrix too well.