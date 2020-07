Thursday's Viewing Picks

By Ken Fang | July 9, 2020 12:50 am

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

The Money Team vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Heavyweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales (10/20/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah (04/27/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Danny Garcia vs. Mauricio Herrera (03/15/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Illinois State at Florida State (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

1992 Peach Bowl

East Carolina vs. North Carolina State (01/01/1992) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

1995 Peach Bowl

Georgia vs. Virginia (12/30/1995) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2012 Peach Bowl

Clemson vs. LSU (12/31/2012) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2013 Peach Bowl

Duke vs. Texas A&M (12/31/2013) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2018 Peach Bowl

Central Florida vs. Auburn (01/01/2018) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

2004 Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. USC (01/01/2004) — ESPNU, midnight

2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic

Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse — NFL Network, midnight

Vanderbilt at Florida (11/09/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Tennessee at Kentucky (11/09/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Inside: LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, midnight

College Soccer

Men’s

Pittsburgh vs. Akron (09/16/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Wake Forest vs. High Point (10/08/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia vs. James Madison (10/15/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse (10/12/2019) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Florida State vs. Virginia (10/13/2019) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

2015 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Florida vs. Michigan (06/03/2015) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

2009 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 2: Florida vs. Washington (06/02/2009) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Cycling

2016 Tour de France

Stage 12: Montpellier to Chalet Reynard (Mont Ventoux) (07/14/2016) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

2017 Tour de France

Stage 13: Saint-Girons to Foix (07/14/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2013 Paris-Robaix (07/13/2013) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Everton vs. Southampton — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 9, Day 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Golf Club, Dublin, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Rox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington (12/14/2019) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Aldo vs. Mendes 2 (10/25/2014) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 (12/02/2017) — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC 251 Countdown: Usman vs. Masvidal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

2014 American League Championship Series

Game 4: Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals (10/15/2014) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2016 American League Championship Series

Game 5: Cleveland at Toronto Blue Jays (10/19/2016) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2018 National League Championship Series

Game 7: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers (10/20/2018) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

MLS is Back Tournament

Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City — ESPN/TSN, 9 a.m.

Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — TUDN/TSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers (11/02/2019) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers (02/11/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers (12/25/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

1-on-1 with Caron Butler — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (12/29/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2018 Eastern Conference Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/11/2018) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/13/2018) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (05/15/2018) — NHL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (05/17/2018) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/19/2018) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals (05/21/2018) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/23/2018) — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

2019 NHL Heritage Classic

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets (10/26/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (10/12/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Chara at 1000 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

SPAL 2013 vs. Udinese Calcio — ESPN2, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:40 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected: The American Dream — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Eastern European Championship,,Janko Tipsarevic Tennis Academy

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Zurich Inspiration Games, Stadion Lertzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland and other locations across the globe

Women’s and Men’s Events — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.