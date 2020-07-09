Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 10

12:00pm: UFC 251 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Fight To Win 146 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Live: UFC 251 (ESPN2)

8:00pm: UFC 251 Countdown (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Grachan: Greatest Fights of All Time (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 84 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday July 11

3:00am: Michael Whitehead vs. Steve Spark/Jeoff Peatling vs. Will Burge ($13.86 Epicentre.tv)

4:00am: Krush 114 (Abema.TV)

2:00pm: KSW 53 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Polaris Pro 13 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: UFC 251 Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 251 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Grachan: Greatest Fights of All Time: Part 2 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Cleotis Pendarvis vs. Raphael Igbokwe/Danielle Perkins vs. Monika Harrison (Facebook)

9:00pm: Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE IV (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: UFC 251 ($64.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 12

1:15am: UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30am: UFC 251 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 16 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: XFN 29 (FloCombat)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Fighting as the sun is coming up outdoors has to be the most surreal, Mortal Kombat-esque experience a fighter can ever have. This is gonna be weird to watch.

1. UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns getting cancelled is a bummer and I hope Burns recovers well, but goddamn, you couldn’t ask for a better replacement than Jorge goddamned Gambred Masvidal.

2. Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE IV: Grappling rules the roost again this weekend, and KUMITE is the best offering of the weekend.

3. Polaris Pro 13: A tournament and a title fight, a promotion after my own heart.

4. Submission Underground 16: One of the weaker offerings from SUG, but still some damned quality names. Craig Jones is still in the conversation for best P4P BJJ player.

5. Krush 114: Abema is accessible without a VPN now to certain countries, America included, but admittedly, they have so many channels, I’m not sure which are broadcasted live or which are on-demand. So…try it?

6. Fight To Win 146: Death, taxes, and Fight To Win’s consistency.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 84: Happy to see LFA back up and running, it’s great for the fighters who want to punch their ticket to the bigs and gets them out of a holding pattern.

8. KSW 53: Europe’s best MMA promotion returns, as KSW is back, live from Warsaw headlined by a triolgy fight between Mateusz Gamrot and Norman Parke for the KSW lightweight title.

9. UFC 251 Post-Fight Press Conference: We’re gonna have at least one new champion, and we may have three and some wild storylines out of Fight Island.

10. Best of Combate Americas: They’re just about down to the best of pre-fight stretches these days.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 55kg Bout: MASAKING vs. Toki Tamaru [Rise on Abema]

4. 67kg Bout: Kento Haraguchi vs. Vitor Toffanelli [Rise on Abema]

3. 58kg Bout: Masahiko Suzuki vs. Visanlek [Rise on Abema]

2. 65kg Bout: Sho Ogawa vs. Taiju Shiratori [Rise on Abema]

1. Bantamweight Bout: Tenshin Nasukawa (36-0) vs. Yuuki Kasahara [Rise on Abema]

BOXING

5. Cruiserweight Bout: Arturs Gorlovs (7-1) vs. Ferenc Urban (7-0)

4. Women’s Cruiserweight Bout: Danielle Perkins (debut) vs. Monika Harrison (2-0-1) [Force Train Promotions on Facebook]

3. Middleweight Bout: Cleotis Pendarvis (21-5-2) vs. Raphael Igbokwe (14-2) [Force Train Promotions on Facebook]

2. WBO European Junior Middleweight Championship: Hamzah Sheerz (c) (10-0) vs. Paul Kean (12-1) [BT Sport]

1. British Commonwealth/BBBofC British Junior Featherweight Championships: Brad Foster (c) (12-0-2) vs. James Beech Jr. (12-0) [BT Sport]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (17-4) [UFC 251]

4. Vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship: Jose Aldo (28-6) vs. Petr Yan (14-1) [UFC 251]

3. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (20-7) vs. Rose Namajunas (8-4) [UFC 251]

2. UFC Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (c) (21-1) vs. Max Holloway (21-5) [UFC 251]

1. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (16-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-13) [UFC 251]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Craig Jones vs. Mason Fowler [Submission Underground 16]

4. Superfight: Kevin Casey vs. Richie Martinez [Submission Underground 16]

3. Polaris Lightweight Championship: Ashley Williams (c) vs. AJ Agazarm [Polaris Pro 13]

2. Absolute Grand Prix Tournament [Polaris Pro 13]

1. Heavyweight No-Gi Tournament [Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE IV]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Are gambling debts still enforced on Fight Island? Is currency legal?

Best Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jiri Prochazka vs. Volkan Oezdemir

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tenshin Nasukawa over Yuuki Kasahara

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 251

Upset of the Week: Jessica Andrade over Rose Namajunas

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan