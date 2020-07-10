Greyhound Racing Returns with a Bang

It is hard to believe that it has been three months since Boris Johnson imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the space of those three months we have all had to adapt to the ‘new normal’ and find ways to fill our previously busy schedules.

Lockdown meant an end to all live sport in the country with football, cricket, rugby and even greyhound racing taking an extended break. The long, boring days have just got a little bit more exciting in recent weeks with most sports returning to our television screens, albeit behind closed doors.

The English Greyhound Derby

Earlier in the year it was announced that the English Greyhound Derby would be held earlier than previous years, in May, to avoid clashing with football’s European Championships and a series of high-profile horse racing events.

That decision ultimately cursed the Derby as it fell foul to the Covid-19 outbreak and as such has been rescheduled for October. It’s a good time for the event to take place though as its after the Irish Derby and should be played out just before the cold winter weather really begins to kick in.

The event will be held at Nottingham Greyhound Stadium, and although there has been no word on when large-scale gatherings can reconvene, there is a possibility that punters could watch the English Derby in person.

Priceless Blake trained by Paul Hennessy won the Derby last year and could be good value in October after a decent return to form post-lockdown.

The Irish Greyhound Derby

Casting our eyes west over the Irish Sea there is plenty to look forward to as well with the Irish Derby pencilled in the calendar for mid-September. The event which will celebrate its hundredth birthday in 2028 is arguably the biggest race in the greyhound calendar.

This year’s event will be held at Shelbourne Park once again and could be won by anyone. Although Graham Holland will be looking to claim his third win in 5 years as a trainer after steering Lenson Bocko to success in 2019.

The chances of a live crowd enjoying the event in September appear a lot higher than here in the UK. In response to fewer and fewer Covid-19 infections the Irish government have significantly relaxed Covid restrictions.

Pubs and restaurants in Ireland are set to reopen at the beginning of July, with gatherings of up to 200 people also to be allowed. So, the chances of a capacity crowd at Shelbourne Park in September look good.

The Select Stakes

This unique competition is usually held in July in Nottingham, but at the time of writing there has been no precise confirmation of when it will be held this year. It will most likely be pushed back in the calendar to allow for other races to take precedence.

When it does return though, it will definitely be worth a watch or a punt. The six competing greyhounds will be specifically chosen by a panel of experts to compete in this one-off 500m race.

The Scottish Greyhound Derby is usually a good indicator as to the form of the runners. Having said that, the Select Stakes is notoriously hard to call as there are never weak links in the line-up.

The Melbourne Cup

When the winter winds are whipping up around your front door, what better way to enjoy yourself that watching the very best of greyhound racing down under? In November of this year the Melbourne Cup will return to help you stave off the winter blues.

The event that markets itself as ‘The most prestigious greyhound race in the world’ will have a prize pot of $1 million on offer for trainers. Despite not having the history of the English and Irish Derby’s, the Melbourne Cup does have the glamour and glitz, and consistently welcomes the best runners in the world.

Last year’s cup was one to remember with tremendous performances by Whiskey Riot and Mystic Riot. With the 2020 cup such a long way off it would be foolish to call a winner, but what we can predict fairly safely is an event full of thrills and spills.