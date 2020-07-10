Petr Yan Career Earnings

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jul 10/20 – W (Ishihara) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – W (Son) – $101,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Son for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (de Andrade) – $55,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Dodson) – $124,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Rivera) – $130,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Faber) – $187,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $641,500