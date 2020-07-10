Three Players To Have Played For Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur

There aren’t many clubs that can claim to have won as much as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in England. Tottenham’s biggest successes came in the 50s and 60s, as they won the First Division twice, FA Cup three times and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. Manchester United’s success is far more recent, as Sir Alex Ferguson led to 13 Premier League titles, as well as numerous victories in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

However, there is more that is shared between these two clubs than just the famous ‘Glory Glory’ song that is sang by Tottenham and United. Instead, down the years, some of the most illustrious players in the Premier League have donned both famous shirts.

Dimitar Berbatov

One of the most contentious players to have played for both United and Tottenham Hotspur is Dimitar Berbatov. The Bulgarian signed for Spurs in the summer of 2006 and played for two seasons at White Hart Lane. He scored 46 goals in 102 appearances for Tottenham before famously moving to United on deadline day in 2008.

He was part of the 2008 League Cup-winning side at Tottenham. Berbatov would stay at United for four seasons, and he scored 56 goals in 149 appearances. While at Old Trafford, Berbatov won a host of trophies, including the Premier League twice, the League Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Michael Carrick

Tottenham Hotspur signed Michael Carrick in the summer of 2004 for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5 million. He became a crucial member of the Spurs line up throughout his two-year stay with the club, and he made 75 appearances and scored two goals.

United managed to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2006, with the Red Devils paying Spurs £18 million for his services. Carrick was an essential part of one of United’s most dominant eras as he went on to win five Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League in 12-years with the club. Carrick remains an integral part of the club, as he is currently one of legendary striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team coaches.

Teddy Sheringham

There are very few players that are loved by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fans in equal measure, but Teddy Sheringham is one of them. Sheringham enjoyed a 24-year career in the professional game, and he spent seven of those years at Tottenham Hotspur across two different spells. He first joined Spurs in 1992 and stayed for five years. During that time, he scored 98 goals in 197 games. Sir Alex Ferguson pinpointed Sheringham as the man the replace Eric Cantona in the summer of 1997 and paid £3.5 million for his services.

He stayed at United for four years and scored 46 goals in 153 games. None of those goals were more important than his strike that levelled the scores in United’s 1999 treble-winning Champions League final success over Bayern Munich. As well as winning the treble in 1999 with United, Sheringham also won two further Premier League titles before returning to Spurs for another two-year stint.