UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 10/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Max Holloway
|391.5
|2
|2
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|356
|3
|3
|4
|Brian Ortega
|297
|4
|6
|8
|Josh Emmett
|190.5
|5
|4
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|176.5
|6
|5
|Ricardo Lamas
|175
|7
|7
|Song Yadong
|154.5
|8
|8
|14
|Ryan Hall
|138.5
|9
|NR
|Jimmie Rivera
|115.5
|10
|NR
|Cody Stamann
|110.5
|11
|9
|6
|Yair Rodriguez
|110
|12
|11
|Marlon Vera
|106
|13
|13
|11
|Dan Ige
|98.5
|14
|14
|16
|Sodiq Yusuff
|95.5
|15
|15
|Nik Lentz
|93.5
|16
|16
|7
|Calvin Kattar
|91.5
|16
|12
|15
|Shane Burgos
|91.5
|18
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|91
|19
|18
|13
|Arnold Allen
|84
|20
|20
|Edson Barboza
|79.5
|21
|17
|Andre Fili
|79
|22
|21
|3
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|73.5
|23
|19
|Mirsad Bektic
|71
|24
|22
|Darren Elkins
|70
|25
|23
|Ricardo Ramos
|69
|26
|26
|Chas Skelly
|68
|27
|24
|Grant Dawson
|65
|28
|43
|Herbert Burns
|62.5
|29
|25
|Doo Ho Choi
|60
|30
|26
|10
|Jeremy Stephens
|58
|31
|28
|Hakeem Dawodu
|50
|32
|30
|Movsar Evloev
|44.5
|33
|31
|Mike Grundy
|40
|33
|31
|Nate Landwehr
|40
|35
|33
|Bryce Mitchell
|39.5
|36
|36
|Alex Caceres
|37
|37
|36
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|34
|38
|43
|Billy Quarantillo
|32.5
|38
|NR
|Julian Erosa
|32.5
|40
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|32
|41
|38
|Kyle Nelson
|30
|42
|40
|Cub Swanson
|27.5
|42
|40
|Shane Young
|27.5
|44
|38
|Charles Jourdain
|27
|45
|42
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|46
|51
|Chris Gutierrez
|25.5
|47
|43
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|25
|47
|43
|Julio Arce
|25
|49
|43
|Jordan Griffin
|22.5
|49
|43
|Spike Carlyle
|22.5
|51
|49
|Jared Gordon
|20
|52
|50
|Kron Gracie
|18
|53
|52
|Gavin Tucker
|14
|54
|53
|Giga Chikadze
|13.5
|54
|53
|Steven Peterson
|13.5
|56
|55
|Mike Trizano
|13
|57
|56
|Mike Davis
|10
|58
|61
|Youssef Zalal
|9.5
|59
|57
|Hunter Azure
|9
|59
|57
|Matt Sayles
|9
|61
|59
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|62
|60
|Sheymon Moraes
|7.5
|63
|61
|Seung Woo Choi
|5
|64
|61
|Chase Hooper
|4.5
|64
|65
|Chris Fishgold
|4.5
|64
|65
|Daniel Teymur
|4.5
|64
|65
|Luiz Garagorri
|4.5
|64
|61
|Sean Woodson
|4.5
|69
|65
|Vince Morales
|3.5
|70
|69
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|70
|69
|Austin Lingo
|0
|70
|69
|Darrick Minner
|0
|70
|69
|Irwin Rivera
|0
|70
|69
|Jacob Kilburn
|0
|70
|69
|Jamall Emmers
|0
|70
|69
|Lerone Murphy
|0
|70
|NR
|Steve Garcia
|0
|70
|69
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|70
|69
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
|70
|69
|T.J. Brown
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
