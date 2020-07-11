Cam Newton raises questions from Patriots fans in bizarre new video

The Patriots are a team that, under head coach Bill Belichick, has had very few off-field distractions, in terms of how its players behave and police themselves in the locker room.

And that’s why their decision to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton has been met with mixed reactions. On one hand, the Patriots are in desperate need of a veteran quarterback that can start under center, given that second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham has yet to have started in an NFL game.

But on the other, Newton is a bit of a social media drama queen, which he showed in his most recent Instagram video, doing a lot of spitting, talking and hyping up of his new team.

Yeah, we’re not really sure what to make of that, either.