Luka Doncic already mastering the ballroom basketball court with trick shots (Video)

NBA teams just arrived to the Orlando “bubble” a few days ago, but some of them are already getting comfortable in their new digs.

And that’s pretty remarkable, to be honest, as this sports complex clearly can’t provide the level of hospitality and top-flight nutrition they’re used to. The meals served while players were placed in their initial quarantine, were, well, not ideal. And their rooms aren’t much to write home about, either.

But they do get the job done, just like the hotel ballrooms, which were converted into full practice facilities, complete with basketball courts, as you can see below.

The NBA is preparing to resume play on July 30, and in the process, has converted a hotel ballroom into a full-fledged practice facility for teams. pic.twitter.com/9xWE9PoqfR — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) July 8, 2020

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is already faimiliar enough with them that he’s doing trick-shot videos.

Luka Magic in the Magic Kingdom 🔮 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3VkfRIU98u — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 11, 2020

He’s so fun to watch, and it’s no wonder why he’s a MVP candidate.