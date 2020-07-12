jose aldo career earnings

By Jeff Fox | July 12, 2020 7:00 am

* denotes an estimated purse – WEC & UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 34 – Jun 1/08 – W (Nogueira) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

WEC 36 – Nov 5/08 – W (Brookins) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 38 – Jan 25/09 – W (Perez) – $17,500 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $7,500 Knockout of the Night bonus)

WEC 39 – Mar 1/09 – W (Mickle) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Swanson) – $32,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $10,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

WEC 44 – Nov 18/09 – W (Brown) – $36,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $10,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – W (Faber) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

WEC 51 – Sept 30/10 – W (Gamburyan) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)*

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – W (Hominick) – $177,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $129,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Florian) – $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)*

UFC 142 – Jan 14/12 – W (Mendes) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (Edgar) – $290,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – W (Jung) – $260,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus)*

UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – W (Lamas) – $280,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus)*

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Mendes) – $350,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (McGregor) – $440,000 ($400,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Edgar) – $515,000 ($400,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 212 – Jun 3/16 – L (Holloway) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Holloway) – $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28/18 – W (Stephens) – $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2/19 – W (Moicano) – $280,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – L (Volkanovski) – $130,000 ($110,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Moraes) – $420,000 ($400,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – L (Yan) – $430,000 ($400,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,850,500