We all know what kind of a season Liverpool FC has had during the English Premier League in 2019-20. After their 1-1 tie against Burnley on Saturday, Liverpool improved to a remarkable record of 30 wins, two losses, and three draws, and with three more wins or seven more points (two wins and one draw), they will reach the magical number of 100 points.

Even though Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have had sensational seasons for Liverpool in 2019-20, as they have combined for 35 goals, one cannot overlook the remarkable deed of Sophie Bradley-Auckland of Nottingham, England. On Sunday according to Sky Sports, Bradley-Auckland announced she is putting her women’s soccer career on hold so she can continue to manage the Edenhurst Career Home in Nottingham.

Even though no one in the care home currently has coronavirus, Bradley-Auckland wants to keep it that way. She believes by playing professional women’s soccer in England and running the care home, it puts the residents at serious risk. There are currently 289,603 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and 44, 819 deaths.

Bradley-Auckland, who is the Liverpool captain, played this past season in the Football Association Women’s Soccer League in England. Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was a tough season as they have a record of one win, 10 losses, and three draws for six points. Bradley-Auckland has also played 32 games for England/Great Britain in the past, including the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

In addition to the 1-1 tie between Burnley and Liverpool, there were two other intriguing games this past weekend in the English Premier League. On Saturday, David McGoldrick of Nottingham scored twice as Sheffield United stunned Chelsea 3-0, and on Sunday, Tottenham defeated Arsenal 2-1 on goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld.

Liverpool has already won the English Premier League on the men’s side. At 93 points with three games to go, they have 21 more points than Manchester City.