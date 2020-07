Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/22/2020) — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

Maryland at Michigan State (01/17/2019) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Michigan State (08/24/2013) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football

2020 College Football Playoff

National Championship: LSU vs. Clemson (Coaches Film Room, 01/13/2020) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

National Championship: LSU vs. Clemson (01/13/2020) — SEC Network, noon

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

2020 Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

2001 Sugar Bowl

Florida vs. Miami (FL) (01/02/2001) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State (10/16/2003) — ACC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (10/17/2009) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (10/09/1999) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville (10/26/2012) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arkansas at Missouri (01/31/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Denver at Oklahoma (02/29/2020) — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama (03/07/2020) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska (01/302020) — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida (01/24/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama (01/17/2020) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at UCLA (02/23/2020) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Michigan State (01/04/2019) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan vs. Michigan State (09/17/2017) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Cycling

2011 Tour de France

Stage 18: Pinerolo (Italy) to Col du Galibier-Serre Chevalier (07/21/2011) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Manchester United vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Alaves vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 156: Aldo vs. Edgar (02/02/2013) — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 144: Edgar vs. Henderson (02/26/2012) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1986 American League Championship Series

Game 4: Boston Red Sox at California Angels (10/11/1986) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

1995 National League Championship Series

Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds (10/11/1995) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants (Bob Costas and Al Michaels called the game, 07/08/2011) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Al Michaels — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group F, Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo — FS1/TUDN/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — FS1/TUDN/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets (11/08/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks (01/08/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Denver Nuggets — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

2018 AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Kansas City (01/20/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (12/09/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington (09/12/1999) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2014 Western Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/2014) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1993 Clarence Campbell Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/29/1993) — NHL Network, noon

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Skates & Plates — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Joe: Joe Louis Arena — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL After Dark — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Race and Sports Across America: Conversations — Golf Channel/NBCSN/NBC Sports Regional Networks (Bay Area/Boston/Chicago/Northwest/Washington)/Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Vegas Rollers at Orlando Storm — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Washington Kastles at New York Empire — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Freedom at Orange County Breakers — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Center Court: Berlin Tournament 1: Quarterfinals/Eastern European Championship: Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

USL Championship

OKC Energy vs. FC Tulsa — ESPN2, 8 p.m.