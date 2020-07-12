By Jeff Fox | July 12, 2020 12:01 am

Paige VanZant Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Curran) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $100 for levitra medicines)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Herrig) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Chambers) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – L (Namajunas) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Rawlings) – $132,500 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – L (Waterson) – $48,000 ($43,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – L (Clark) – $48,000 ($43,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Ostovich) – $91,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – L (Ribas) – $51,000 ($46,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $525,500