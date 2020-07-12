Scott Dixon becomes the fourth IndyCar driver ever to win the first three races of the season

Scott Dixon of Auckland, New Zealand has had a fantastic start to the 2020 IndyCar season. Just how good has this been? Well, on Saturday, Dixon became only the fourth IndyCar driver ever to win the first three races of the IndyCar season, when he won the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. Dixon follows in the footsteps of A.J. Foyt of Houston, TX, Sebastien Bourdais of Le Mans, France, and Al Unser of Albuquerque, NM according to the Associated Press.

Dixon previously won the Genesys 300 at Fort Worth, TX on June 6, and the Global Medical Response Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4 this season. The victory in Wisconson on Saturday was also Dixon’s 49th victory of his IndyCar career.

Foyt has the remarkable record of seven victories to start a season. He had seven in 1964. Foyt’s wins came at the Phoenix 100, Trenton 100, the Indianapolis 500, the Rex Mays Classic in Milwaukee, the Langhorne 100, the Trenton 150, and the Tony Bettenhausen Memorial in Springfield, IL.

Bourdais’s four straight wins came in 2006. They came at Long Beach, the Grand Prix of Houston, the Tecate Grand Prix of Monterrey in Mexico, and the Time Warner Cable Road Runner 225 in Milwaukee. Unser’s three straight wins came in 1971. Unser’s first two wins that year came at the Rafaela Indy 300 (two separate races) from Argentina, and his third straight win was at the Phoenix 150. In 1971, Al Unser had stiff competition from his older brother Bobby, who won twice in 1971, and had the pole position in Phoenix.

Dixon meanwhile only trails Foyt and Mario Andretti for most IndyCar wins all-time. Foyt has 67 wins and Andretti has 52 wins.

On Sunday, Dixon was unable to extend the streak to four straight wins. He finished 12th in the second race of the REV Group Grand Prix in Elkhart Lake, WI. Even though Dixon lost, it was still a win for Target Chip Ganassi Racing, as Dixon’s teammate, Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden was victorious.