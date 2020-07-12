Second-place Lazio struggling in Serie A

It has been a solid season for Lazio in Serie A. Things were going great. They had a record of 21 wins, three losses and five draws for 68 points, and breathing down Juventus’s neck for first place in the Serie A table. However, the last three games have been a disaster for Lazio, as they have lost all three contests. Now instead of trying to catch Juventus, their main focus at the moment is to protect second place, and make sure they are not caught and passed by third-place Atalanta or fourth-place Inter Milan.

On Saturday, Lazio was upset 2-1 by Sassuolo. The Sassuolo goal scorers were forwards Giacomo Raspadori of Bentivoglio, Italy, and Francesco Caputo of Altamura, Italy. Caputo scored the game winning goal in the 91st minute to break a 1-1 deadlock. Sassuolo is now in eighth place in Serie A with a record of 13 wins, 12 losses, and seven draws.

Lazio’s other two losses during the streak came in a 3-0 loss to AC Milan on July 4, and in a 2-1 loss to Lecce on July 7. Lecce is in 18th place in Serie A at the present time with a record of seven wins, 17 losses and eight draws for 29 points.

Juventus meanwhile could not come away with a full three points either on Saturday. They had to settle for a 2-2 deadlock with Atalanta despite two goals on penalty kicks from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of Funchal, Portugal. Ronaldo is second in the Serie A in goals this season with 28. He is only one goal back of the league leader, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile of Torre Annunziata, Italy, who has 29 goals. Atlanta’s goal scorers were Duvan Zapata of Cali, Colombia, and Ruslan Malinovskiy of Zhytomyr, Ukraine.

Juventus leads Serie A with a record of 24 wins, four losses and four draws for 76 points. Atalanta is third place in Serie A with 67 points (20 wins, five losses, and seven draws).