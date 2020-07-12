Taylor Lewan takes page out of UFC's playbook in pitching idea for how NFL can play season safely

The start of the 2020 NFL season looms closer, with rookies reporting to training camp in just two weeks, and there’s still doubt as to whether or not the league can pull it off safely.

It’s fair to question, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the country — especially in the Southern region. Florida, Texas, California and Arizona have been hit especially hard, and there are a number of NFL teams in those states.

As such, many in the sports world are taking to social media to voice their opinion about how the NFL can play its games safely. And if you ask Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, the league should take a page out of the UFC’s playbook.

Over the weekend, UFC 251 was held successfully in Abu Dhabi, without fail, or any coronavirus infections. There was a four-square-mile safety zone, with hotels, restaurants and more included.

Lewan took note of it, and he asked fans on Twitter if they had some similar ideas for how the NFL should play it. In his eyes, though, the NFL should invoke a similar strategy, with teams being quarantined in individual hotels — staying put in there.

Each team quarantined to a hotel camp style. Families can have visitations once a month/weekly/bi-weekly. A “family day”. Family members will be tested and allowed in once the test comes back negative.@NFL — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 12, 2020

The NFLPA will never approve that plan, but it does make the most sense to us, if prioritizing player safety truly is at the top of the league’s list.