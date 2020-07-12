Your Morning Dump... Where Tatum's beef and Kemba's knee are making headlines

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“I worked on my body, just trying to maintain my weight, try to maintain strength, keep my muscle mass and body fat the same,” Tatum said when asked on Saturday about his time away from the game. “I did a pretty good job of that. And I guess just trying to polish up on everything. I can get better at everything. So I guess the answer is just trying to take it up another level, honestly.” When asked if he added some muscle over the past few months, he sheepishly said, “yeah, I did. But it’s not for public knowledge. I can’t tell everybody my secrets.”

Mass Live

This is great news. The Celtics’ best player worked hard to improve his physique (and hopefully conditioning) during the quarantine. Some bulk and strength should allow Jayson Tatum to carve out a bit more space when posting up. Let’s just hope he didn’t lose his jump shot (sarcasm). You may remember those stories about Tatum lacking a hoop at his home.

Regarding Kemba Walker and his troublesome knee, it appears my dream of never hearing about it is over:

“We’re going to move very slowly with Kemba Walker,” Brad Stevens told reporters after practice. ”Let him strengthen and make sure that he’s all good to go when we enter the seeding games and then obviously into the playoffs.” Walker missed 14 games this season, mostly with soreness in his left knee. It was problematic enough before the All-Star game that he was asked if he’d even participate. He not only played, but was on the floor the entire final period. The knee flared up afterwards, and swelled to the point that it needed to be drained, costing him Boston’s entire west coast trip.

I’m sure the knee won’t be a problem, but the Celtics have yet to meet an injury they didn’t want to nurse through the media. Brad Stevens is almost the anti-Belichick in these situations.

In other news, with practice resuming and the abbreviated season on the horizon (fingers crossed), we’re aiming to return to normal blogging activities here at Red’s Army.

