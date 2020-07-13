An Architect with a Disparate Sight, Majed Veysel

There is no perfect way how one can describe the magic of art, defining art wasn’t much more comfortable until the Instagram account of the multi-talented Majed Veysel blew up, and people somewhere started to love his architecture photography. Mehmet Majed Veysel is a modern era architect, designer, and photographer known for his black and white photography, originally from Aleppo, in Syria, and born on the 15th of January 1995. In the modern architectural industry, the name Majed Veysel is trendy and well-reckoned. The astonishing works of Majed’s art were rooted in years of diligence, consistency, and applied shrewdness.

Education and Profession

This talented man went to American School situated in Aleppo, Syria, 2012, for being schooled and graduated in the area of architecture from Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi, Istanbul, Turkey. He admitted in 2013 and finished in 2017, also formed as an architect in the “Chamber of Architects of Turkey,” 2017, and now, toiling to complete his Master of Architecture for Sustainable Design in Politecnico Di Torino in Italy. He started in 2018, and the session will end by this year, 2020. His education qualifications are higher than average.

Now he is doing his Masters, but before that, when he was an intern architect, he worked in “S.B.ARCH. Bargone Associati” in Rome, and as an intern, he has also chosen to work with “Acimert Mimarlik — AAC” in Istanbul, Turkey. For acquiring more understanding, Majed also worked as a Site Construction Architect in Eroglu Holding. Besides, he was generally mainstream for his work on Skyland Istanbul, the highest skyscraper in Turkey in 2017. He has taken a shot at Sustainable structures, and the urban foundation workshop teamed up with the University of Maryland USA.

Colorful Sight in Black and White

In one of his interviews, Majed said that studying architecture opened and broadened his vision, and he started to see the surroundings beside him excitingly and differently. That architecture has given him the black and white glasses, and he began exploring the world with it. He also added that he loves black and white because it makes everything more minimalistic, simple, and easy to understand. Each individual has a different vision with colors but in black and white image unites.

Photographs of Majed are fundamentally prestigious that were took across nations like Italy, France, and Turkey. Black and white pictures usually resemble marvelous views. Majed Veysel amazingly has perfect photography skills. He is an expert in shooting photos from a different angle. Majed thinks that colors can pull off one from the main point of photos, and if there is no color in pictures, it will help the photo to be mean full to one’s eyes. The Majed’s work has highlighted in various driving publications like Thrive Global, Hustlers Digest, and a large group of others. He used social media as a powerful asset to portray the best pieces of architecture around him. As his photography skills are better than expected, his works couldn’t go unnoticed; hence, in a brief of time, this artist gained a wide range of fans across the globe.

The Conqueror Majed

Prominent authorities declared him as the winner for the award, the First Consul Made in Italy Brand Ambassador Prize preparing his architecture project, Versace Headquarters in Rome Italy” BAU International Academy of Rome May 2016, and Lumion Certification Visualization Software Built for Architecture By “FGA Mimarlik” – 2015.

The man is genuinely in love with art and passionate about architecture and photography. He believes that a lot of buildings and architecture in the western world are inspired by European, new areas and renaissance art, and he loves exhibiting and blooming those in his photography.