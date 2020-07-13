English Premier League 2020-2021: Who wins next year's EPL?

The pandemic has led to the shutdown of the world, including all the sports activities which were supposed to be held this year. This also involves the major missing of the football EPL league, which was supposed to be held, and the fans are still waiting desperately for it. Everyone is keen to know about new dates or guidelines, which will take this process further.

The COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020-21 premier league, which would also be the 29th season of top English professional league for association football clubs since 1992. Since then, Liverpool has been its defending champion and by winning their nineteenth league champions. Their first won was in 1990, and this year the season was scheduled to start on 8 August, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, it has been delayed until 12 September. This second season would have its mid-season break in February scheduled by five games constituting of ten and other five usual rounds on the coming weekend after it. This will be the second season of the premier league to use VAR.

History of EPL

The first time season was curtailed in 1939-1940 due to the war declared with Germany, but it was resumed soon after a short period, unlike the current situation, which is more complex than it. English football is no more about who wins the cup and carries no such financial ramifications. As it isn’t tied with the European competitions, they did not have to consider any television contracts or media outlets which shows the significant change in sports. The UEFA has given more priority to domestic leagues due to the outbreak for pandemic and considering the structure of the modern game. But the domestic tournament may vary from country to country as the nation would not respond the same for re-opening the borders. International matches would be given the lowest priority for now but might influence the approach of other countries.

New guidelines in this pandemic

The game might be played under a different rule of competitions, which widely depends on the permit of the British government. The calendar of the new season might go shorter than usual, which means the league needs to be creative for this transitional year. It would be much more difficult to manage team playing away from home games. There are also chances that the league would be divided into the top 10 and bottom ten based on seasoning standing. It means only the top 10 would be required to play home-away and get into qualifiers, and rest would be relegated. This will lead to 18 games in total, and a crossover match would need the other half. However, these don’t make a perfect solution to seeking effects from coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool’ The champions’

Liverpool fans have been waiting desperately as it has always been the dominant team of the season. Recently the team was spotted celebrating their title outside Anfield. After reaching the final twice, Liverpool won its first silverware under Klopp last season, when the team beat Tottenham in the Champions League final. No team has overturned more goal-deficits than Liverpool did this season. Liverpool has been known for its speed, compactness, and fitness. They attack blindly without losing coordination and owns the best defender Van Dijkin the league. They have also elevated their fitness level from past years. There have been few versatile forwards attacking in harmonies like the Liverpool trio of Mohammad Salah, Sanio Mane, and Roberto Firmino. None of them is a traditional poacher, but all three could score with precision, all three could interchange roles and positions. Sane had blinding pace, Salah vision and ingenuity, and Firmino anticipation and physicality.

Online Gambling support

There is a rising concern about gambling in a growing number of clubs which involve betting firm and online casinos. Nearly 60 percent of the clubs in England will have gambling companies on their Premier League. Gambling sponsoring has been increased within the past few decades. As a result, online gambling support has increased significantly. Only four of 48 clubs in Leagues One and Two will carry gambling advertising on their shirts, with four of 12 clubs in Scottish Premiership doing so, including Celtic and Rangers. It is getting normal amongst young people and has changed people’s perspective towards it as supporting their favorite team. An EFL spokesman said sponsorship deals with gambling firms “make a significant contribution to the ongoing financial sustainability of professional football at all levels, but the committee always denies any relationship with such.

Rely on trusted sites

Make sure you trust only on reliable sites for betting to avoid risking your money with a bookmaker who doesn’t intend to pay you. Always check within the facts and ownership of bookmakers with SSL certification to protect your privacy. An honest site will always offer you a single game while covering the main betting market. Live betting is also one great opportunity coming for up for such competitions, which includes good stats and regular updates. People choose to invest in running matches as it results better than the pre-game betting. It has become handier due to mobile compatibility and is much easy to use. Also, a website with excellent payment options matters the most. It must provide a number of reliable options, including Visa/MasterCard debit and credit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal, and bank transfers.

Conclusion

So these were all the latest updates on English premier league 2020-2021 and which team is near to grab the trophy. Though all the practice and preparation have come to a stop, we are hoping for new guidelines and beginning when things would be getting normalize. Whatsoever it is, Health and safety always come with the prime importance!