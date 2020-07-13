How the 2020 NFL Season May Look Different 

Every fall, fans expect to see a sixteen-game season for their favorite NFL teams. That includes a bye week, playoffs, and the grand finale Super Bowl around the beginning of February. But with the uncertainty that comes with a global pandemic, even the NFL must find creative ways to stay in business.

Unlike the Olympics and the Kentucky Derby, both of which have been rescheduled, the NFL is sticking to the idea that they will play their regular season as planned. They released their schedule recently as if COVID-19 will be gone as quickly as it took over the world. Plenty of rumors and speculation are swirling around what might happen. But the handling of the draft is one example of how the NFL intends to make the needed adjustments while still moving forward.

The draft fell right in the middle of the shutdown and stay-at-home orders with the first wave of the pandemic. Scheduled to be a live event in Nevada, it had to be adjusted to fit health and safety guidelines and was held via video conferencing. Now that we have had the first taste of how significant the impact could be, let’s imagine what changes the season could hold.

Scheduling & Coaching Nightmares

Teams and staff will have to participate in regular testing to ensure that they are not inadvertently spreading the virus as well as voluntarily quarantine anyone who tests positive. In a worst-case scenario, an entire team may be quarantined and the game would have to be pushed back for weeks or months.

Teams may also have to do without key players and coaching staff, should any of them require quarantine. Imagine your team in the Super Bowl without their starting quarterback or head coach.

Other ways to keep the season somewhat intact include:

Moving the season start date back by up to 6 weeks

Eliminating bye weeks during the regular season

Reducing the number of regular-season games

Rescheduling games based on restrictions of their state

Adjusting practice locations based on local restrictions

Moving all teams, practices, and games to a central location to minimize exposure outside the league

The Fans & the Media

Teams are already planning ways to keep the fans safe. Fans will be advised to follow CDC guidelines and local restrictions based on their risk factors. We may be watching games with no fans in attendance at all. Different teams may be able to play with fans present at different times, based on local guidelines.

Along with the potential to limit ticket sales, they are looking to create seating protocols that would allow for social distancing in arriving at and leaving the game. Other suggestions include eliminating alcohol sales to decrease the amount of traffic in restrooms and common spaces within the stadium.

The media will also have to adjust how they broadcast and cover the games. Access to the press box may be limited, as well as the number of people outside of the team and staff that can be present. Sets will also need to adjust their placement of announcers, keeping within the suggested six to eight feet of social distance.

Cancellation?

The NFL has shown that it is more than willing to adjust on the fly and creatively address the new normal that has come with the coronavirus. If all the other options fail, it is always possible that the season could be completely canceled. Other professional sports leagues are faced with the same issues and will likely learn from watching each other find ways to keep their teams practicing and playing.

As we inch closer to training camps, more of our questions will eventually be answered.