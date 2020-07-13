The HOVG Podcast: Slim Jim Phantom

By The Hall of Very Good | July 13, 2020 12:34 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Slim Jim Phantom.

The legendary Stray Cats drummer talks to the boys about bringing rockabilly music back into the mainstream during the rise of MTV, joining Jerry Lee Lewis on the road, hanging out with longtime friend (and rock God) Lemmy Kilmister and how he and a bunch of his famous friends have kept their shared love of Strat-o-matic and fantasy baseball alive.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Slim Jim Phantom — The Aesthetics of Bangin’ and Yellin’

Drew Carey, Slim Jim Phantom To Manage All-Stars In Strat-O-Matic Simulation Tues Via Wizard World

SLIM JIM’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines and Teambrown Apparel.