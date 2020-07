Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Championship Game, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Super Middleweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Mikaela Mayer vs. Helen Joseph — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (01/22/2020) — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Boston College (01/29/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Clemson (01/14/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia (01/11/2020) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State (01/22/2004) — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

Florida State at Georgia Tech (02/22/2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

2010 Big Ten Championship — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football

2019 Peach Bowl

Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — SEC Network, noon

2019 Orange Bowl

Florida vs. Virginia (12/30/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2014 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/26/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2015 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Denver vs. Maryland (05/25/2015) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2016 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/302016) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2017 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Ohio State vs. Maryland (05/29/2017) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Yale vs. Duke (05/28/2018) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2019 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship

Yale vs. Virginia (05/27/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Indiana (04/102019) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Purdue at Illinois (10/31/2012) — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Indiana at Purdue (02/11/2013) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Cycling

2019 Tour de France

Stage 18: Embrun to Valloire (07/25/2019) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Chelsea vs. Norwich City — NBCSN, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

2018 Open Championship

Final Round (07/22/2018) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open Championship: 2019 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Best of the Lighter Weight Classes — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Frankie Edgar vs. Benson Henderson (02/26/2012) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

2013 MLB All-Star Game

American League at National League (07/16/2013) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2014 MLB All-Star Game

National League at American League (07/14/2014) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2016 MLB All-Star Game

National League at American League (07/12/2016) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

2019 MLB All-Star Game

National League at American League (07/09/2019) — FS1, 3 p.m. & 11 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group B, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 9 a.m.

Group A, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC — TUDN/TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF — TUDN/TSN1/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2007 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (05/31/2007) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks (12/16/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (09/12/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (09/29/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12/29/2019) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (04/10/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (04/12/2019) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/14/2019) — NHL Network, noon

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/16/2019) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Unveiled: Smashfest — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: Wrongfully Accused — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: Too Crazy Not To Be True — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: The Underdogs — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: Hollywood Trendsetters — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: America’s Pastime — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

San Diego Aviators at Vegas Rollers — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Orlando Storm at Chicago Smash — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Springfield Lasers at Philadelphia Freedoms — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Center Court: Berlin Tournament: Semifinals/Eastern European Championship: Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.