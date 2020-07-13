MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: July 13/20

July 13, 2020

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 Henry Cejudo 501
2 5 3 Petr Yan 242.5
3 4 2 Aljamain Sterling 229.5
4 2 1 Marlon Moraes 228
5 8 4 Cody Garbrandt 175.5
5 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 175.5
7 6 12 Dominick Cruz 157
8 7 7 Pedro Munhoz 153
9 10 11 Rob Font 126
10 11 Frankie Edgar 116
11 13 15 Song Yadong 112
12 NR Marlon Vera 106
13 9 6 Jose Aldo 105
14 16 Ricky Simon 96.5
15 17 Nathaniel Wood 86.5
16 19 Raoni Barcelos 80
17 20 13 John Dodson 79.5
18 21 Rani Yahya 73.5
19 18 Eddie Wineland 72.5
20 26 14 Sean O’Malley 67.5
21 22 Urijah Faber 64
22 23 Casey Kenney 63
23 25 Alejandro Perez 62
24 NR Luke Sanders 59
25 23 8 Raphael Assuncao 53.5
26 27 Said Nurmagomedov 49
27 28 Brett Johns 48
28 29 Ray Borg 45
29 30 Merab Dvalishvili 42.5
30 31 Jonathan Martinez 40
31 33 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5
32 32 Louis Smolka 34.5
32 35 Mario Bautista 34.5
34 36 Montel Jackson 33.5
35 37 Andre Ewell 32
36 38 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26
37 NR Chris Gutierrez 25.5
38 NR Tyson Nam 25
39 39 Enrique Barzola 24
40 49 Davey Grant 17.5
41 40 Teruto Ishihara 16.5
42 NR Mark De La Rosa 15.5
43 41 Guido Cannetti 14
44 NR Frankie Saenz 12.5
45 42 Danaa Batgerel 10
45 42 Jack Shore 10
45 42 Randy Costa 10
48 45 Heili Alateng 9.5
49 46 Benito Lopez 9
49 46 Cole Smith 9
49 46 Miles Johns 9
52 NR Jordan Espinosa 8.5
53 50 Liu Pingyuan 7.5
54 51 Kyler Phillips 5
55 52 Felipe Colares 4.5
55 52 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
57 NR Aaron Phillips 0
57 54 Domingo Pilarte 0
57 54 Gabriel Silva 0
57 NR Gustavo Lopez 0
57 54 Journey Newson 0
57 54 Martin Day 0
57 54 Ode Osbourne 0
57 54 Tony Gravely 0
57 NR Zarrukh Adashev 0

 

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

