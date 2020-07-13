UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: July 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Henry Cejudo 501 2 5 3 Petr Yan 242.5 3 4 2 Aljamain Sterling 229.5 4 2 1 Marlon Moraes 228 5 8 4 Cody Garbrandt 175.5 5 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 175.5 7 6 12 Dominick Cruz 157 8 7 7 Pedro Munhoz 153 9 10 11 Rob Font 126 10 11 Frankie Edgar 116 11 13 15 Song Yadong 112 12 NR Marlon Vera 106 13 9 6 Jose Aldo 105 14 16 Ricky Simon 96.5 15 17 Nathaniel Wood 86.5 16 19 Raoni Barcelos 80 17 20 13 John Dodson 79.5 18 21 Rani Yahya 73.5 19 18 Eddie Wineland 72.5 20 26 14 Sean O’Malley 67.5 21 22 Urijah Faber 64 22 23 Casey Kenney 63 23 25 Alejandro Perez 62 24 NR Luke Sanders 59 25 23 8 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 26 27 Said Nurmagomedov 49 27 28 Brett Johns 48 28 29 Ray Borg 45 29 30 Merab Dvalishvili 42.5 30 31 Jonathan Martinez 40 31 33 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 32 32 Louis Smolka 34.5 32 35 Mario Bautista 34.5 34 36 Montel Jackson 33.5 35 37 Andre Ewell 32 36 38 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26 37 NR Chris Gutierrez 25.5 38 NR Tyson Nam 25 39 39 Enrique Barzola 24 40 49 Davey Grant 17.5 41 40 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 42 NR Mark De La Rosa 15.5 43 41 Guido Cannetti 14 44 NR Frankie Saenz 12.5 45 42 Danaa Batgerel 10 45 42 Jack Shore 10 45 42 Randy Costa 10 48 45 Heili Alateng 9.5 49 46 Benito Lopez 9 49 46 Cole Smith 9 49 46 Miles Johns 9 52 NR Jordan Espinosa 8.5 53 50 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 54 51 Kyler Phillips 5 55 52 Felipe Colares 4.5 55 52 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 57 NR Aaron Phillips 0 57 54 Domingo Pilarte 0 57 54 Gabriel Silva 0 57 NR Gustavo Lopez 0 57 54 Journey Newson 0 57 54 Martin Day 0 57 54 Ode Osbourne 0 57 54 Tony Gravely 0 57 NR Zarrukh Adashev 0

