3 Lesser Known Tips for Streaming Sports from Home

Are you a sports aficionado? Do you choose to spend your free time relaxing by watching any number of sports matches? And, is it a priority to stream your favorite sporting events even when you are traveling for work or leisure?

While some people choose to watch their sporting events on television and only use live streams when they are away from home, many are transitioning to streaming events online. This fact presents a few challenges in itself. Live streamers have to contend with lagging, geolocation blocks, accompanying malware, and ISP (Internet Service Provider) throttling. And sometimes these elements, and others, can make live streaming frustrating, and even unpleasant.

Therefore, the question that begs is, how do you live stream your sports matches from home without encountering challenges like the three mentioned above?

By way of answering this question, let’s consider the following three tips:

Reduce lag and bypass geolocation blocks

Some live streaming sites do not allow viewers to access their live streams because of the viewer’s geolocation. This is indicated by the IP address that the viewer uses to access the Internet. IP addresses are country- or region-specific. Therefore, you will not be able to view a live sports match that is hosted by this website because the site will reject your device’s IP address,

One of the other fairly frustrating issues with live streaming is latency or lag issues. Live streaming latency or lag is defined as the time delay between the camera recording or capturing the event and it being displayed to viewers. This is often due to ISP throttling or Internet download speeds in relation to the size of the video being streamed.

Therefore, the question that must be asked and answered is, how do you bypass geo-blocks and reduce lag?

The succinct answer is: By using a VPN to mask your device’s IP address, you can actually prevent ISP throttling or slowing down your internet connection download speed while you are streaming sports from home.



Increase network security while live streaming

Security researchers have noted that free streaming sites are often full of malware. Sports fans looking for streaming sites are frequently targeted by malicious software like “drive-by-downloads,” hackers posing as team merchandise sellers, phishing scams designed to collect credit card and account details, and crypto-jacking or malicious crypto mining.

Therefore, by choosing a form of network encryption, you can improve network security across all your devices while live-streaming sporting events. In summary, the VPN encrypts your network or Internet connection which, in turn, prevents hackers and their malware from accessing your data and from being downloaded onto the device being used to live stream sporting events.

Prevent nefarious individuals from watching your online activity

This point is closely aligned with the tips described above. When you are live streaming sporting events or logging onto the Internet via a public WIFI, you are opening yourself up to being hacked by nefarious individuals who utilize sniffers and other virtual snooping tools to monitor your online activity. And, in the worst case, malware such as keylogging software can be downloaded onto your device.

Therefore, it is critical to ensure that your network activity is encrypted by installing a VPN and funneling all your Internet usage through this VPN. It will prevent hackers from gaining access to your device by monitoring your online activity.

Final thoughts

No doubt being able to live stream your favorite sporting events from anywhere in the world without being stymied by geolocation blocks, malware, and snooping hackers is the part of the ideal world.

While this sounds “too good to be true,” it is achievable by installing a Virtual Private Network.