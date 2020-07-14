AC Milan and Napoli battle to exciting 2-2 draw in Serie A action

AC Milan and Napoli battled to a 2-2 draw in Serie A action on Sunday. Due to the tie, Napoli improves to a record of 15 wins, 10 losses, and seven draws for 52 points, and AC Milan is now at 14 wins, 10 losses, and eight draws for 50 points.

Napoli and AC Milan are battling for spots in the Europa League group stage at this time. Napoli is in sixth place and AC Milan is in seventh place. The fifth and sixth place teams from Serie A qualify for the Europa League Group Stage. Meanwhile, the seventh-place team from Serie A goes to the Europa League second qualifying round. At this time, AC Milan has a four-point lead on eighth place Sassuolo, who has 46 points.

AC Milan remains unbeaten in the coronavirus restart. In six games, they have a record of four wins and two draws. Three of the four wins in that stretch have come against teams in the top five of the Serie A. On June 28, AC Milan defeated fifth-ranked AS Roma 2-0. On July 4, AC Milan defeated second-ranked Lazio 3-0, and on July 7, AC Milan stunned first-ranked Juventus 4-2. AC Milan’s last loss came on March 8, when they were beaten by Genoa 2-1.

Napoli meanwhile has only lost once in six games since the coronavirus restart. That came on July 2, when they were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta.

In the 2-2 deadlock, AC Milan was able to preserve a point even though they were down to 10 men for the final three minutes. In the 87th minute, AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers of Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Belgium collected a red card.

AC Milan’s goal scorers were defender Theo Hernandez of Marseille, France and midfielder Franck Kessie of Ouragahio, Ivory Coast. Hernandez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 20th minute, and Kessie scored his third goal of the Serie A season to tie the game at two on a penalty in the 73rd minute. Kessie meanwhile scored in his second straight game as he also scored in AC Milan’s stunning win over Juventus.

Napoli’s goal scorers were defender Giovanni de Lorenzo of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Italy in the 34th minute, and forward Dries Mertens of Leven, Belgium at the hour mark. Mertens now has now nine Serie A goals this season, and de Lorenzo now has three goals.