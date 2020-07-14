Curran expresses optimism about having Isles play 2020-21 at Coliseum

The barn doors could swing open for the Islanders for one last season after all.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement Tuesday that talks were progressing between Nassau Coliseum operator Onexim Sports & Entertainment, leasehold lender USIF and the county that could allow for the Islanders to play out the 2020-21 season at the Coliseum. Last month Onexim Sports & Entertainment announced they were closing the venue indefinitely while they look for someone to take over the lease to the arena and assume the remaining $100 million of debt.

“USIF and Onexim are in active discussions for USIF to step into the shoes of NEC, allowing NEC to exit from Coliseum operations and the Nassau Hub redevelopment,” Curran said in a statement. “As a result of these discussions, the parties are on a path to bring the New York Islanders back to the Coliseum for the 2020-21 season. Recently, I met with Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald X. Clavin and RXR Realty Chairman and CEO, Scott Rechler, to discuss the shared goal of advancing the Nassau Hub redevelopment.”

Aside from operating the arena, Onexim is partnered with RXR to develop the property around the Coliseum.

Tuesday’s statement was the latest optimistic comment by Curran regarding the Islanders’ plans to play on Long Island full time a year before their new arena at Belmont Park will open in October 2021.

In June Curran told 1010 WINS that “very important, big conversations” were happening regarding the Coliseum and the Islanders.