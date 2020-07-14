By Jeff Fox | July 14, 2020 7:13 am

Dan Ige Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series – Jul 25/17 W (Gomez) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Arce) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Santiago) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Griffin) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Henry) – $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Aguilar) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Bektic) – $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – W (Barboza) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $432,500