Combat

Fight of the Day: Mahyar Monshipour vs. Somsak Sithchatchawal

Fight of the Day: Mahyar Monshipour vs. Somsak Sithchatchawal

Combat

Fight of the Day: Mahyar Monshipour vs. Somsak Sithchatchawal

By July 14, 2020 8:36 am

By |

 

Date: March 18, 2006
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Junior Featherweight Championship (Monshipour)
Venue: Palais des Sport Marcel
Location: Levallois-Perret, France

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

27m

Combat 27m ago

    1. Alexander Volkanovski: It was damned close, real goddamn close, and even a Max Holloway homer would (…)

More Combat
Home