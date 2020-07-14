Fighters of the Week

1. Alexander Volkanovski: It was damned close, real goddamn close, and even a Max Holloway homer would struggle to give him more than three rounds against Alexander Volkanovski in their featherweight title rematch, and despite the cries of “robbery!” from some in the back, their fight was what it was, a very close fight that Holloway started very strong, with Volkanovski closing the gap late. Some thought he made it at the finish line, and some thought he didn’t make it in time, but at the end, by split-decision, Volkanovski was awarded the victory by split-decision. I don’t think we’re done here, even if Max has to win a title eliminator fight to get another shot at him, but I think we’ve got five more rounds left of this rivalry.

2. Petr Yan: Jose Aldo jumped in the wayback machine and looked the best he has in years, putting on a vintage performance, but Yan was too much over five rounds, stopping Aldo and claiming the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship after delivering WAY too much punishment to the former featherweight GOAT.

3. Kamaru Usman: It certainly wasn’t pretty, and the constant foot stomps were a bit much, but he poured a big bucket of water on the Jorge Masvidal firewagon, holding sway and defending his welterweight championship in the main event of 1.3 million screens.

4. Rose Namajunas: Proved her mental and physical toughness by avenging her loss last time she stepped into the cage, by one of the nastiest-looking slam knockouts you’ll ever see and taking some serious punishment in earning her revenge win over Jessica Andrade.

5. Roberto Abreu: Cyborg took place in a monster of an eight-man tournament and came out the victor, guillotining Fellipe Andrew in the finals at Third Coast Grappling’s fourth Kumite event.

6. Mason Fowler: In a main event upset, Fowler went to overtime and then defeated Craig Jones with a neck crank at Submission Underground 16.

7. Carlos Takam: Heavyweights took center stage on Thursday’s Top Rank card, with the multiple-time world title contender besting Jerry Forrest in the main event in the MGM Bubble.

8. Justin Gonzales: Is the new LFA featherweight champion after TKOing Jake Childers in the championship rounds in the main event of LFA 84.

9. Edwin Najmi: In a submission of the night rear-naked choke, Najmi was victorious in the main event of Fight To Win 146, besting fellow grappling ace Osvaldo Moizinho in the main event.

10. Mateusz Gamrot: In his trilogy fight with Norman Parke, Gamrot was victorious, defending his KSW lightweight championship, earning his second win against one no decision against Parke. Granted, this fight was stopped by the doctor, so maybe there’s a fourth fight somewhere down the line…?

11. Frederic Vosgrone: Won the UK Grand Prix at Polaris Pro 13, defeating Ross Nicholls in the final of the eight-man tournament.

12. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas: Upset Andy Vences in the co-main of Tuesday’s Top Rank card. I had it going to the cards by split-decision, but I figured Vences, as the A-side fighter, would sway the judges. I was incorrect.

13. Brad Foster: Defended his Commonwealth and BBBofC Junior featherweight straps in the main event of BT Sport’s Friday card from London.

14. Jose Zepeda: It wasn’t a win over Ivan Baranchyk, who he was supposed to face, but you can only beat who’s across the ring from you, as Zepeda did with a win over Kendo Castaneda.

15. Jiri Prochazka: Denisa made an emphatic UFC debut, as the iron-fisted Czech put Volkan Oezdemir out on the canvas in the second round, signaling his arrival in the light heavyweight division.

Honorable Mention:

Carlos Castro: The undefeated featherweight was taking on a tough, tough, battle-tested veteran in Cesar Juarez who takes on all-comers, even though some are way out of his tax bracket, and makes them work feor it, but Castro had his way with him until Juarez’s corner had seen enough.

Amanda Loewen

Hamzah Sheeraz: In the co-main of BT Sport’s studio show on Friday, Sheeraz made the first defense of his WBO European title over Paul Kean after a knockdown and a sixth-round stoppage.

Caio Terra