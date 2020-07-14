Real Madrid extends lead over FC Barcelona in the La Liga table

Real Madrid now has a four-point lead over second-place FC Barcelona in La Liga. On Monday, Real Madrid defeated Granada 2-1, and now has a record of 25 wins, three losses and eight draws for 83 points. FC Barcelona is in second place with 79 points.

Real Madrid is continuing to win their games very close. Since June 21, Real Madrid has won all seven of their games, however, five of the seven wins have come by only one goal. Real Madrid’s other four one-goal wins during the stretch were a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on June 21, a 1-0 win over Espanyol on June 28, a 1-0 win over Getafe on July 2, and a 1-0 win over Athletic Club on July 5.

In Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Granada, Real scored their two goals early in the contest. Left-back Ferland Mendy of Meulan-en-Yvelines, France scored in the 10th minute for his first La Liga goal of the season, while Karim Benzema of Lyon, France scored in the 16th minute. For Benzema, it was his 19th goal of the 2019-20 La Liga season. With the loss, Granada drops to the .500 mark at 14 wins, 14 losses and eight draws for 50 points. They are now tied with Valencia for ninth place in La Liga.

In other action on Monday, Real Sociedad defeated Villarreal 2-1. Real Sociedad got goals from forward Willian Jose of Porto Calvo, Brazil, and defender Diego Llorente of Madrid, Spain. Jose scored his 11th goal of the season in the 61st minute, and Llorente scored his first goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Real Sociedad is now tied for sixth place with Getafe. Each team has 54 points. Villareal is in fifth place with 57 points.

With all teams having two games left in La Liga, we now know the four Spanish teams that have qualified for the 2019-20 Champions League. They are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla. Both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are tied for third place with 66 points, and cannot be caught by fifth-place Villareal after its loss to Real Sociedad.