Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw out for the remainder of the 2020 NHL season due to concussion recovery

Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw of Belleville, Ontario will not join the team for the National Hockey League qualifying round and subsequent Stanley Cup Playoffs as he recovers from concussions according to Rogers Sportsnet. Shaw suffered a concussion in a 7-3 Blackhawks loss to the Colorado Avalanche on November 30 and has not played since.

In 26 games this season, Shaw had three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He was a -4 with 33 penalty minutes, two power play points, 46 shots on goal, 42 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 74 hits, 12 takeaways, and 15 giveaways.

Shaw began his National Hockey League career with the Blackhawks, as he played five seasons in Chicago from 2011 to 2016. He then played three seasons in Montreal from 2016 to 2019, before rejoining Chicago on June 30, 2019. Shaw was traded from Montreal to Chicago with a seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, for a second and seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and a third-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, but was postponed because of coronavirus. The draft has been rescheduled to a later date, and will be held virtually.

The Blackhawks meanwhile will be playing the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round. In addition to Shaw not playing for Chicago, it has been reported that Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford of Montreal, Quebec has been unfit to play. It will now be interesting to see the reason why Crawford is not ready to rejoin his team. If Crawford is absent, Chicago will probably have Malcolm Subban of Toronto, Ontario in the net. The brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, Malcolm Subban has a poor goals against average of 3.17 in 21 games this season with the Vegas Golden Knights and Blackhawks. However due to the fact, Mike Smith has been very inconsistent in net for the Oilers, Edmonton will not have an advantage in goaltending, unless they start Mikko Koskinen.