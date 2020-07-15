NFL

Matthew Judon has priceless reaction to getting snubbed on long-term contract extension

By July 15, 2020 9:49 pm

A few of the NFL’s biggest stars were awarded long-term contract extensions this week, but unfortunately for Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, he was not among them.

July 15 was the deadline for players on the franchise tag to sign a long-term contract extension with their team, and many believed that Titans running back Derrick Henry would be without a deal. Instead, Henry signed a four-year extension with the Titans, as did Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green, however, did not. Neither did Judon, so he took to social media to voice his frustration with a humorous spin — using a popular “Spongebob Squarepants” GIF.

Green (and others) likely feels the same way.

