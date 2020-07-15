The Alternate Universe: A.L. at N.L. 7-14-2020

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season is set to begin in late July. Until then, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball was around no matter what. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal. Enjoy these works of fiction.

The All-Star Game is a showcase of the best players in baseball. It is also a showcase of the times, as the three true outcomes were dominant in this spectacle. We have been moving towards it for years, with the dominant starters and fireballing relievers being showcased for an inning at a time, it seems that hitters don’t have a chance in these games. Seven of the last 20 All Star teams (both leagues from 2010 on) scored 2 runs or less in these games. But it was all a precursor to the 2020 Classic at Dodger Stadium.

Buehler for two, then Strasburg, Scherzer, deGrom, Kershaw, Flaherty, Woodruff, Paddack, and Castillo … no runs in ten innings. The A.L. gave us Cole for two, Verlander for two, then Bieber, Glasnow, Snell, Clevinger, Boyd, and Mychal Givens … same deal. Not to mention 34 K’s out of the 60 available outs. If you thought this game was a snoozefest, you’d be forgiven.

Mike Trout finally stopped the madness as his screamer down the line off Josh Hader gave the A.L. a 1-0 lead, and all signs pointed to Trout winning his third ASG MVP award. But Aroldis Chapman fell apart for the A.L. in the 11th. Trevor Story rang a single off Chapman to lead off the inning. After Brian Reynolds bunted him to second, Chapman lost the plate against Freddie Freeman, putting runners on first and second. After Chapman struck out Ketel Marte, set up a titanic battle between Chapman and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the game. But Chapman’s first pitch sailed over Tatis’ head to send the runners to second and third, leading to Aaron Boone to say “screw it” and walk Tatis to set up Chapman against a lefty contact hitter.

But that lefty contact hitter is one of the better ones you’ll find, and Jeff McNeil made this five hour slog worth staying up for as he lined a fastball just past the diving Matt Chapman and into left field for a base hit. Story scored easily. Freeman took a ride on his horse and just barely beat the throw from Eloy Jimenez, who Trout had waved in a step or two for just this scenario. But it wasn’t enough as the throw was just barely up the line and McNeil winds up as the hero, and the MVP. To translate for the Internet crowd: Jeff McNeil did Jeff McNeil things.

“I knew Aroldis had to come in to me, but I knew he liked to go outer half on me. Just last week he walked me on four pitches trying to hit that outside corner. I just had be patient and looked for one I liked and luckily I got good wood on it.” -McNeil “I knew I could score. I just hoped I wouldn’t trip on the way home.” -Freeman

Freeman’s trip from second to home was a lot like the game itself. It ran in slow motion, but the ending was fantastic.

