The Betting Window for July 17-19

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can weaponize snitching for a competitive advantage!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Deiveson Figueiredo -225 over Joseph Benavidez ($20)

Jack Hermansson -110 over Kelvin Gastelum ($5)

Joe Duffy -360 over Joel Alvarez ($45)

Ariane Lipski -130 over Luana Carolina ($20)

Askar Askarov +165 over Alexandre Pantoja ($10)

I mean, Fig already did it once. Toss in Joe B’s record in title fights and the fact that he’ll be turning 36 in a week and change and it doesn’t look up for him.

Whether it was the Adesanya fight or if Gastelum has just reached his Best By date, the energy and intensity we’re expecting to see in Gastelum was G-O-N-E- GONE against Darren Till, and he got gifted a split-decision loss, Dave Tirelli was watching another fight. Meanwhile, Hermansson was breaking away from the pack in middleweight until he ran into Jared Cannonier. I think this goes the distance, and it’s worth betting on the underdog, here.

Last Week: $ -18.61

Year To Date: $ -238.61

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.