WWE NXT Results And Review (7/15): Keith Lee Defends His Titles, NXT Women's Title On The Line, And More

This edition of NXT took place once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida. Matches and segments advertised for the show included an appearance from the newly crowned NXT Champion and current North American Champion Keith Lee, plus a NXT Women’s Championship match between Io Shirai and Tegan Knox.

The new NXT Champion Keith Lee came out to the ring. Lee talked about feeling great about being the North American Champion and the NXT Champion with all that he has gone through. He said it’s back to reality and he knows people are gunning for him to get a shot. Lee calls out Dominik Dijakovic. Dominic came out to the ring. Lee said he talked to Regal and he told him that Dominic should be the first challenger. Dominik asked when he wanted to do it. Lee demanded they have the match tonight. Dominik accepted.

Damien Priest Defeated Cameron Grimes

.@ArcherOfInfamy has been waiting a long time to get his hands on @CGrimesWWE, but is that wanting enough to put away the "The Technical Savage?" #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fQ6UHJ4tLm — WWE NXT (@TempWWENXT) July 16, 2020

Review: Really good match. Priest and Grimes put on a clinic and I hope this means big things on the horizon for Priest.

Timothy Thatcher teaches his students his armor submission hold that he defeated one Lorcan with.

Indi Hartwell Defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Review: Good match. Hartwell seems like she can be something but only time will tell. It’ll be interesting to see how Blackheart’s rivalry with Aliyah is played out as well.

Tegan Knox is interviewed saying Io is her obstacle and tonight will be her night to become NXT Women’s Champion.

A video promo shows Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wild celebrating their win last week. Escobar claimed they will build their empire in NXT with him being the Cruiserweight Champion.

Keith Lee Defeated Dominik Dijakovic To Retain The NXT North American And NXT Championship

For he is LIMITLESS…@RealKeithLee is STILL your NXT Champion AND NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T623wlAyXc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020

After the match, Scarlet appeared. She came down to the ring with a bag. She poured it out to reveal the broken hour glass to Lee.

Review: Great match between them as always. However, I wouldn’t say it was as good as their previous matches.

Dominik Dijakovic was interviewed, praising Lee for the match until Karrion Kross confronted him. They brawled and Kross tossed Dominic over the guard rail and onto the concrete floor.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated Denzel Dejournette

Thatcher continued the Half Boston Crab on Dejournette after the match until Oney Lorcan interrupted.

Review: Short match but it played into Timothy’s character with him being a sadistic submission specialist.

Aliyah confronted Robert Stone about a drawing Dexter Lumis made about him and at the same time was threatened by Killian Dain. Dain tells Stone that to make it up to him, he wants a match with Lumis.

Io Shirai Defeated Tegan Knox

Review: Really good match. I was almost going to make the argument that maybe Lee and Dijakovic should’ve main vented but as I was watching the match, they made the right call. Knox really showed that she can shine in championship matches but Io came out with the well deserved win.

Dakota Kai nailed a big boot to Io Shirai on the stage as the show went off the air.

Overall Review: A really great follow up from their Great American Bash shows the past couple of weeks. I hope they continue the momentum.

Overall Grade: 7/10