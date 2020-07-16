Arsenal prevents Liverpool of reaching 100 points

Manchester City’s record for most points in a single English Premier League season is intact. On Wednesday, Arsenal upset Liverpool 2-1, and in the process, prevented Liverpool of reaching the century mark in points this season. In 2017-18, Manchester City won the English Premier League with 100 points. After Liverpool’s loss on Wednesday, the most points the Reds can get this season now is 99.

In the Arsenal victory, forward Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon, France scored for the Gunners in the 32nd minute, and forward Reiss Nelson of London, England scored the game-winning goal for Arsenal in the 44th minute, to break a 1-1 deadlock right before half time. There were no goals scored in the second half.

For Lacazette, it was his 10th goal of the season. For Nelson, it was his very first English Premier League goal. The 20-year-old who also has Zimbabwe citizenship, already has two goals for Arsenal this season, as Nelson has scored for the Gunners in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Speaking of the FA Cup, Arsenal plays Manchester City in the first of two FA Cup semifinals this weekend. The second semifinal is on Sunday, as Manchester United plays Chelsea.

With the win, Arsenal moves into ninth place in the English Premier League with a record of 13 wins, nine losses, and 14 draws for 53 points. Their last two English Premier League games this season are against Aston Villa on July 21, and against Watford on July 26. Meanwhile, Liverpool plays Chelsea on July 22, and Newcastle on July 26.

In other English Premier League action on Wednesday, Burnley and Wolverhampton tied at one goal apiece. Wolverhampton got their goal in the 76th minute from Raul Jimenez of Tepeji, Mexico, and Burnley’s goal came from forward Chris Wood of Auckland, New Zealand in the sixth minute of extra time in the second half on a penalty. For Jimenez, it was his 17th goal, and for Wood, it was his 12th goal.

With the tie, Wolverhampton is in sixth place in the English Premier League with a record of 14 wins, eight losses, and 14 draws for 56 points. Burnley is in 10th place with a record of 14 wins, 13 losses and nine draws for 51 points.