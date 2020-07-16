Does Orientation Impact Sports Careers?

Many professional female athletes are proud members of the LGBTQ community. Whether these athletes are stars in the realms of basketball, soccer, or tennis, their personal stories and advocacy for gay rights make them inspirations for sports fans all over the world. Some notable openly gay female athletes have competed in the Olympics and other talented lesbian athletes are World Cup champions.

LGBT discrimination and impacts on sport

The LGBT community has faced a great deal of adversity in the realm of women’s sports. Often, the university sports programs were underfunded by the schools to bolster their other projects. The sexuality of the athletes has also become a topic of debate with people arguing that they didn’t want lesbian on their team or in their program. The issues extended far beyond the locker rooms, though. There are still many countries that would like to place an outright ban on lesbians in sports even if they are competing from foreign nations. These are just some of the issues that sports at every level have faced, from youth soccer to the Olympics. It doesn’t take much research to show that sports have been impacted and so have athletes. Many women still hide their sexuality from their teammates and the public for fear of retribution, while many others simply stay out of sports due to the high level of discomfort imposed upon them. The discrimination faced by women in the LGBT community is still a massive problem and it has much room for improvement.

How athletes can deal with loneliness

Famous Lesbian Athletes



The new generation of lesbians that are seeking validation as athletes have many people to thank for blazing the trail. Some of the women that worked to normalize the presence of LGBT people in sports include:

Abby Wambach

Ursula Holl

Brittney Griner

Lisa Raymond

Sarah Walsh

These names will certainly echo in the world of sports history for a long time. After all, these athletes didn’t let anyone hold them back from success when everyone seemed to be against them. They challenged the status quo, and several of them felt comfortable enough to risk their career to promote fairness in sports. Many other women not listed fought the good fight and will continue to do so in the future.

There is still a certain degree of homophobia in women’s sports today. The problem is getting better, but it is far from being solved. Women all over the world face different forms of discrimination in sports. It is up to people at all levels of athletics to be welcoming and supportive of women in their programs even if they love someone of the same sex. While legal outcomes have helped these women, everyday encounters must also get better to promote a welcoming environment.