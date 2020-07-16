Don't expect fans in the stands for Ravens home games in 2020

If the NFL season even gets started, which at this time is still in doubt due to the CV-19 pandemic, it is likely the Ravens would play in an empty stadium in Baltimore.

The city of Philadelphia has already ruled out fan attendance at Eagles home games— at least for now. Baltimore is expected to follow suit.

Already signed up for season tickets? The Ravens are letting you off the hook.

In an email to Permanent Seat License (PSL) Owners, the Baltimore Ravens announced last Wednesday that season tickets for 2020 will be deferred to the 2021 campaign. The 2020 season ticket seat locations for all fans will be protected, and the same seats will be offered for renewal in 2021.

Furthermore, credits for funds paid toward the 2020 season to date will be applied to accounts and can be used toward renewal for next season or toward future ticket purchases, or a refund can be requested. Current 2020 single-game ticket sales will also be discontinued, and refunds will be issued to fans who have already made purchases.

Additionally, if the Ravens are permitted under state and local government rules/regulations to have fans attend games in 2020, the team announced that a significantly reduced seating capacity at M&T Bank Stadium would be necessary.

Based on the social distancing guidelines and fan safety protocols developed by health experts, governmental officials and the NFL, it is expected that the stadium capacity – if fans are allowed – would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game.