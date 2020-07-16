Rogers Place Hit By Storm, Flooding At Entrance

The sight of a massive flood at the entrance of Rogers Place is absolutely not a good sign.

Close to 6PM local time, this video was posted to the Edmonton Oilers Reddit page by user u/Friendly_CDN. The post has since been taken down from Reddit but is saved. Edmonton has had an afternoon/early evening storm in the city but to see the arena of one of the NHL Hub markets having a flood is jarring.

We have yet to formally hear anything from the Oilers or NHL on this or if any of the other parts of the arena (locker rooms, ice plant) have been damaged by the flooding. The 12 playoff teams of the NHL’s Western Conference are scheduled to arrive in the city on July 26th.

Stay tuned for more on this story.