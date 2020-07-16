The HOVG Podcast: Danny Clinch

By The Hall of Very Good | July 16, 2020 12:18 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Clinch.

The famed rock and roll photographer talks to the boys about his relationship with Blind Melon, what it was like performing in front of the massive crowd at Woodstock ’94, the hundreds of hours of video and audio recordings made by the band’s late- singer Shannon Hoon and, of course, the fantastic new documentary “All I Can Say”.

