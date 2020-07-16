MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2
July 19, 2020
UFC Fight Island (Flash Forum)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,234 – best fight night in a year and a half

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Deiveson Figueiredo   (18-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Joseph Benavidez  (28-6, #2 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Jack Hermansson   (20-5, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gasetlum   (16-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese   (14-3, #41 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (7-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Ariane Lipski   (12-5, #34 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Luana Carolina   (6-1, #34 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja   (10-1, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov   (11-0-1, #14 ranked flyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Roman Dolidze   (6-0) vs Khadis Ibragimov  (8-2, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (150 pounds):
Grant Dawson   (15-1, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Nad Narimani   (12-3, #61 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Joseph Duffy   (16-4, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez   (16-2, #58 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Brett Johns   (16-2, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Montel Jackson   (9-1, #34 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Malcolm Gordon   (12-3) vs Amir Albazi   (12-1)

Lightweights:
Davi Ramos   (10-3, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Arman Tsarukyan   (14-2, #47 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Carlos Felipe   (8-0) vs Sergey Spivak   (10-2, #30 ranked heavyweight)

 

 

